IEA stands ready to tap global oil reserves if needed, chief says

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, has said at an Atlantic Council event that he hopes another oil stockpile release is not needed, but “we stand ready to act” if the energy shock resulting from the war with Iran requires it, Al Jazeera reports.

Birol reiterates that the war has resulted in the worst global energy disruption ever and said that more than 80 oil and gas facilities, including production, terminals and refineries, have been damaged during the US-Israeli war on Iran.