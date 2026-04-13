Trump says other countries to participate in naval blockade

Asked about the endgame of the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump says Washington cannot let Iran “blackmail and extort the world”.

“We don’t need the Strait, we have our own oil and gas,” he adds, stating “many ships” are headed to the US to load up on oil.

“We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people and they want to work [on] a deal,” Trump says.

Replying to a question about whether other countries will participate in the blockade, Trump replied in the affirmative, adding that the countries will be revealed tomorrow.

“They’ve offered their services,” he says.