Nuclear weapon the sticking point between US, Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump says that the sticking point in the Islamabad Talks over the weekend was Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.

“We’ve been called by the other side, they’d like to make a deal very badly,” Trump tells reporters.

Asked why Washington and Tehran were unable to come to an agreement, Trump said it was “over nuclear”.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn’t agree to that … I am sure that if they don’t agree, there’s no deal,” Trump responds.

He adds that the US will get the “dust” back, referring to nuclear material already enriched by Iran.