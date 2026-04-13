E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Nuclear weapon the sticking point between US, Iran: Trump

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US President Donald Trump says that the sticking point in the Islamabad Talks over the weekend was Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.

“We’ve been called by the other side, they’d like to make a deal very badly,” Trump tells reporters.

Asked why Washington and Tehran were unable to come to an agreement, Trump said it was “over nuclear”.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn’t agree to that … I am sure that if they don’t agree, there’s no deal,” Trump responds.

He adds that the US will get the “dust” back, referring to nuclear material already enriched by Iran.

Iran Israel War

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