Israeli bombing of Lebanon wrong and should stop now: British PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Israel’s strikes on Lebanon are “wrong” and “having devastating humanitarian consequences”, adding that the bombing needs to “stop now”.

“Whilst the ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran is undeniably welcome, it is also highly fragile. The region remains on edge, and a lot of work is required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, to de-escalate the situation, leading to a sustainable ceasefire,” Starmer has said while addressing the British House of Commons.

“In pursuit of that goal, we call for Lebanon to be included urgently in the ceasefire,” he adds.