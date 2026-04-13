E-Paper | July 19, 2026

UK appreciates Pakistan’s role in promoting peace, stability in Middle East: FO

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According to the Foreign Office, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s “constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region”, after the conclusion of US-Iran talks in Islamabad over the weekend.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with Cooper, with both top diplomats discussing the talks and broader regional developments.

“DPM/FM underscored the need for all parties to fully respect and implement the ceasefire,” the FO says on X. “He (Dar) reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address regional challenges and foster lasting peace.”

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