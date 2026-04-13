E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Interference in Strait of Hormuz will not be allowed, says Iranian spokesperson

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Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, a spokesperson for Iran’s defence minstry, has warned that any military intervention in the Strait of Hormuz will “escalate the crisis and instability in global energy security”.

According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, the spokesperson says Tehran is responsible for managing the key waterway “based on clear and logical principles”, adding that interference or aggression by US or other forces will not be allowed.

“Trump, like his other failed policies, would also fail in any attempt to interfere militarily in the Strait of Hormuz and Sea of Oman, and would bring further defeat to the US and the world,” Press TV quotes Talaei-Nik as saying.

“Trump’s policies and alignment with Netanyahu and the Israeli regime would drag the US deeper into a quagmire of further failures.”

Talaei-Nik adds that Iran has “no hesitation in delivering a decisive and regrettable response to any aggressor”.

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