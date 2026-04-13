Federal cabinet passes resolution hailing CDF Munir, DPM Dar for role in Islamabad Talks

The federal cabinet has passed a resolution honouring Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for their role in bringing the US and Iran to the negotiating table over the weekend.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, which has published the resolution in full on X, the cabinet paid tribute to Field Marshal Munir and DPM Dar for convening the talks and bringing “the two warring parties to the table with tireless dedication, hard work, and wisdom”, and ending a “stalemate spanning nearly half a century”.

“The federal cabinet particularly regards with the highest esteem the day-and-night efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who stayed awake nights to handle matters in the most excellent manner,” it adds.