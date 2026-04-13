E-Paper | July 19, 2026

China calls US-Iran ceasefire ‘very fragile’, urges unified opposition to escalation

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the current two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is “very fragile” and urged the global community to “unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate the confrontation”.

Wang made the remarks during a phone call with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Wang’s ministry said, according to Reuters.

The priority is to prevent the resumption of hostilities and “to preserve the hard-won momentum of the ceasefire,” Wang said.

China would be pleased to see Pakistan playing a greater role in helping resolve the conflict, Wang said, adding that Beijing too stands ready to make its contributions.

Iran Israel War

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