Trump warns of eliminating Iranian ships if they approach blockade

As the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports has come into effect, President Donald Trump warns that if any of Iran’s ships “come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump has said, “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated — 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call ‘fast attack ships’, because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

He has further warned that the US would use the “same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea”, terming it “quick and brutal”.