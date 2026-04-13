E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Trump warns of eliminating Iranian ships if they approach blockade

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

As the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports has come into effect, President Donald Trump warns that if any of Iran’s ships “come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump has said, “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated — 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call ‘fast attack ships’, because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

He has further warned that the US would use the “same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea”, terming it “quick and brutal”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe