E-Paper | July 19, 2026

US blockade of Strait of Hormuz met with some skepticism in Israel: report

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Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports that the US’s announcement that its military would blockade the Strait of Hormuz was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, others in Israel have put that in doubt.

“Danny Citrinowicz, the former head of the Iran desk in the Israeli Military Intelligence, said that what couldn’t be achieved during five weeks of war won’t be achieved by imposing a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz,” Odeh says.

“Moshe Yaalon, the former Israeli security minister, said that none of the objectives of the war were achieved in over 40 days of fighting and that Iran may now well conclude that acquiring a nuclear weapon is essential.”

Iran Israel War

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