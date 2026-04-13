China lauds Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace, stability

According to the Foreign Office (FO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the phone.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the recently concluded Islamabad Talks and the direct US–Iran negotiations,” the FO said. It said that the Chinese minister felicitated Dar on Pakistan’s “dedicated efforts to promote peace and stability across the region”.

“He reaffirmed the People’s Republic of China’s continued support for Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role,” it said.

Meanwhile, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy as the “preferred means to restore peace in the region”.

“Emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward, both leaders discussed the Pakistan–China five-point peace initiative aimed at facilitating the peaceful resolution of issues,” it said.