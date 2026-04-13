E-Paper | July 19, 2026

China lauds Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace, stability

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

According to the Foreign Office (FO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the phone.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the recently concluded Islamabad Talks and the direct US–Iran negotiations,” the FO said. It said that the Chinese minister felicitated Dar on Pakistan’s “dedicated efforts to promote peace and stability across the region”.

“He reaffirmed the People’s Republic of China’s continued support for Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role,” it said.

Meanwhile, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to advancing dialogue and diplomacy as the “preferred means to restore peace in the region”.

“Emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward, both leaders discussed the Pakistan–China five-point peace initiative aimed at facilitating the peaceful resolution of issues,” it said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe