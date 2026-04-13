UKMTO warns of maritime access restrictions affecting Iranian ports

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre has warned of new maritime access restrictions affecting Iranian ports and coastal waters, Al Jazeera reports.

In an advisory, it says “maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas”, applying “without distinction to vessels of any flag” engaging with ports, oil terminals and coastal facilities.

The measures cover “the entirety of the Iranian coastline, including ports and energy infrastructure”, across the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO says transit through the strait to or from non-Iranian destinations “is not reported to be impeded”, but vessels may face “military presence, directed communications, or right-of-visit procedures” during passage.

It adds that “neutral vessels currently within Iranian ports have been granted a limited grace period to depart”.

Ships in the region have been urged to “maintain heightened situational awareness”, ensure “maximum bridge readiness” and exercise caution in communications.