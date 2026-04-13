PM Shehbaz says ceasefire still holding, working on issues that ‘need to be resolved’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran still stands and while some issues need to be resolved, “we are devoting our full efforts to resolve them”.

“I believe the Islamabad peace talks were a historic moment in their own right,” he adds. “Pakistan got the opportunity to mediate and host the talks during a time when the whole world economy is unstable.”

PM Shehbaz further says that he was congratulated on hosting the talks by the Japanese prime minister, while European leaders offered their support.