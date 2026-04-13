India gets first Iranian oil in 7 years, ship tracking data shows

Two very large crude carriers loaded with Iranian oil have reached Indian ports, ship tracking data from LSEG shows, as local refiners utilise a temporary waiver granted by the US last month to resume purchases from Tehran for the first time in seven years, Reuters reports.

The current waiver is due to expire on April 19.

The Iran-flagged Felicity has reached Sikka Port in western India, while the Curacao-flagged Jaya is at the eastern port of Odisha, the data shows.

A VLCC carries 2 million barrels of oil. Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has bought Iranian oil loaded on the Jaya, a vessel under US sanctions, Reuters reported last week.

India has also allowed Reliance Industries Ltd to buy Iranian oil loaded on the Comoros-flagged aframax Kaviz, Curacao-flagged VLCC Lenore and Iran-flagged VLCCs Felicity and Hedy, all of which are more than 20 years old and are also under US sanctions.