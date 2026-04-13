Netanyahu says JD Vance briefed him on US-Iran talks on his way back from Pakistan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed Tehran had violated the terms of the talks to begin with, and said US Vice President JD Vance had briefed him on his way back from Pakistan after talks with Iran, Times of Israel reports.

“The breakdown came from the American side, which could not tolerate Iran’s blatant violation of the terms for entering negotiations,” Netanyahu told the cabinet, as per AFP.

“The agreement was that there would be a ceasefire, and that the Iranians would immediately open the strait. They did not do so. The Americans could not accept this.”

Netanyahu also said Vance had told him the “central issue” for Trump was the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and “ensuring that there is no further enrichment in the years ahead — even decades ahead — no enrichment within Iran”.

“That is their focus, and of course it is important to us as well,” Netanyahu added.