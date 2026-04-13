Netanyahu says Israel supports Trump’s Iran naval blockade

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran, adding that his government is in full coordination with Washington on the matter, AFP reports.

“Iran violated the rules [of the peace talks in Pakistan], President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting, according to a video statement released by his office.

“We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States.”