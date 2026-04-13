China’s envoy commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating US-Iran talks

According to the Foreign Office (FO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has met with China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong.

“Discussions centered on recent developments following the Islamabad talks. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued resolve to support dialogue and diplomacy,” the FO said.

“Ambassador Jiang commended Pakistan’s important role in facilitating direct talks between the United States and Iran,” it said, adding that both sides reaffirmed the strong ties between China and Pakistan.