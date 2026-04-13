Defence Minister Asif expresses hope for another round of US-Iran talks

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has termed the current situation after the weekend Islamabad Talks as “pleasant”, expressing the hope for another round of dialogue being held.

“According to my estimate, there are still some chances of another initiative of negotiations. Satisfaction is being expressed. I do not want to speculate anything but the environment after the talks is fine; it is a pleasant environment,” Asif said in remarks aired by Geo News.

The minister said “no negative” point had surfaced after the talks, adding that “only positive” statements had come.

Asked if he thought the next “seating” would lead to some outcome, Asif responded in the affirmative.