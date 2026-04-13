Starmer says over 40 nations to convene at Hormuz crisis summit co-hosted by UK, France

“The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer says on a planned conference to be co-hosted with France.

“The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost-of-living pressures,” Starmer said.

“This week the UK and France will co-host a summit to advance work on a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends,” he added.