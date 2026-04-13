Iran resumes rail services on routes damaged by US-Israeli strikes

Iran has resumed rail services on key routes after repairing sections of track damaged during the war with Israel and the United States, state media said, according to AFP.

Authorities have in recent days begun reconstruction work on bridges, railway lines and other infrastructure hit during nearly 40 days of fighting.

In Iran’s northwestern Azerbaijan region, the director general of the railways said trains had resumed from the city of Tabriz, bound for the capital Tehran and Mashhad in the northeast.

“These trains have resumed service after an interruption of four to five days,” said Alireza Soleimani, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.