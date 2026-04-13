E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Macron confirms conference with UK to examine possible defensive naval mission for Hormuz

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France will soon organise with Britain a conference aimed at restoring freedom of navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, President Emmanuel Macron has said, adding that any such naval mission would be done on a strictly defensive basis only, AFP reports.

“With regards to the Strait of Hormuz, we will be organising in the coming days a conference with the United Kingdom and those countries willing to join us in a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait,” Macron said on X.

“This strictly defensive mission, which will be separate from the warring parties, is intended to be deployed as soon as the situation allows,” he added.

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