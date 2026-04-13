China calls reports it supplied weapons to Iran ‘baseless smears’

China has called reports it had supplied or intended to supply weapons to Iran “baseless smears”, after several outlets quoted US intelligence sources to that effect, AFP reports.

“China has always adopted a cautious and responsible attitude towards the export of military items, implementing strict controls in accordance with its own export control laws and regulations and its international obligations,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing.

“We oppose baseless smears or malicious association.”