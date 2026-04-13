Iran, US ‘sincere’ about ceasefire: Turkish FM

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said he believed both Iran and the United States remain “sincere” about reaching a ceasefire despite the failure of Pakistan-mediated talks on the weekend.

“Both sides are sincere about the ceasefire,” Fidan said in an interview with the Anadolu news agency. Fidan said he has been in contact with the parties involved in the negotiations.

According to Anadolu’s X posts, the Turkish FM warned Israel could disrupt the process.

He noted that Israel’s actions in Lebanon resembled those in Gaza, accusing it of destroying housing and infrastructure in a “depopulation campaign”.