Japan’s PM Takaichi appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating ceasefire, US-Iran talks: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has discussed the Islamabad Talks and the US-Iran peace process with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the phone today, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Prime Minister Takaichi appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic role in facilitating the ceasefire and talks. She expressed Japan’s full support for the peace process and its importance for regional stability and global energy security,” the PMO statement said.

While thanking Takaichi, PM Shehbaz said that he was grateful to both the US and Iranian delegations for their extensive discussions in Islamabad and said that Pakistan would continue with its efforts to ensure that the ceasefire was maintained.

The prime minister expressed his desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Japan bilateral cooperation, which was reciprocated by the Japanese premier, the statement added.