E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Japan’s PM Takaichi appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating ceasefire, US-Iran talks: PMO

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has discussed the Islamabad Talks and the US-Iran peace process with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the phone today, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Prime Minister Takaichi appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic role in facilitating the ceasefire and talks. She expressed Japan’s full support for the peace process and its importance for regional stability and global energy security,” the PMO statement said.

While thanking Takaichi, PM Shehbaz said that he was grateful to both the US and Iranian delegations for their extensive discussions in Islamabad and said that Pakistan would continue with its efforts to ensure that the ceasefire was maintained.

The prime minister expressed his desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Japan bilateral cooperation, which was reciprocated by the Japanese premier, the statement added.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe