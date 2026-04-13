Trump has reiterated his order to blockade the Strait of Hormuz starting at 10am EST (7pm PKT) today.
“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00am ET,” the US president posted on Truth Social.
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Trump has reiterated his order to blockade the Strait of Hormuz starting at 10am EST (7pm PKT) today.
“The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00am ET,” the US president posted on Truth Social.