China says hopes US, Iran will not reignite war after talks fail

China has said it hoped the United States and Iran would not reignite the Middle East war, after talks between Tehran and Washington in Pakistan failed to deliver a deal, AFP reports.

“China hopes the relevant sides will abide by the temporary ceasefire agreement, continue resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, avoid reigniting war and create conditions for an early return to peace and tranquillity in the Gulf region,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.