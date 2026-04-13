E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Iran’s armed forces say US blockade on ports is ‘illegal’ act amounting to piracy

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The unified command of the Iranian armed forces has said ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are “either for everyone or for no one”, Al Jazeera reports, citing state broadcaster IRIB.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider defending the legal rights of our country a natural and legal duty, and accordingly, exercising the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the territorial waters of our country is the natural right of the Iranian nation,” IRIB cited Iran’s forces as stating.

“Enemy-affiliated vessels” will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels will be allowed passage, subject to regulations by Tehran, said the Iranian armed forces.

“The criminal US’s imposition of restrictions on the movement of vessels in international waters is an illegal act and amounts to piracy”.

If the security of the ports is threatened, no port in the region “will be safe,” the statement said.

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