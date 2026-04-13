Interior minister praises ‘outstanding work’ by security, civil institutions during Islamabad Talks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends the “outstanding work by our security and civil institutions” during the Islamabad Talks.

“The Pakistan Army, Punjab Rangers, Punjab Police, Motorway Police, Federal Constabulary, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Administration, and Islamabad Police demonstrated exceptional professionalism, coordination, and vigilance,” he wrote on X.

Naqvi added, “Their seamless security arrangements ensured a safe, peaceful, and well-managed environment for this important national engagement. The nation is proud of your dedication and tireless service.”