E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Asean urges US, Iran to turn ceasefire into lasting peace

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Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have welcomed the ceasefire between US and Iran, calling for it to be a step forward towards a permanent settlement and regional stability, Al Jazeera reports.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers of the 10-member bloc highlighted the global importance of energy flows and trade routes.

“We call for the restoration of the safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz … as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS),” the statement said.

It urged Washington and Tehran “to continue negotiations that will lead to the permanent end of the conflict”, and commended Pakistan and “all parties involved” for their mediation efforts.

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