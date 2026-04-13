E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Gold falls on stronger dollar, fading Fed rate-cut hopes

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Gold prices fell to a near one-week low, pressured by a stronger dollar, while a surge in oil prices following failed US-Iran peace talks fuelled inflation worries and dampened expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, reports Reuters.

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,718.98 per ounce, as of 0222 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since April 7 earlier in the session. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1pc to $4,742.

The dollar strengthened 0.4pc while oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel, as the US Navy prepared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that could restrict Iranian oil shipments after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe