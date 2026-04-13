Railways minister inaugurates revamped Safari train service in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated an upgraded Safari train in Rawalpindi, highlighting major reforms and tourism-focused rail services.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at the Rawalpindi Railway Station, the minister said comprehensive measures were being taken to modernise the railways with positive outcomes already becoming visible.

He said the Safari train had been upgraded with modern facilities, including air-conditioned coaches, newly-designed comfortable seating and an improved, family-friendly environment. The train has been transformed into a tourism-based recreational model, featuring short stopovers at various stations along with planned activities, while extended stays and lunch facilities are being offered at scenic locations such as Attock Khurd.

The minister noted a significant increase in the train’s occupancy, reflecting growing public confidence in railway services.

He added that efforts were underway to enhance operational performance by mobilising railway officers in the field. He also acknowledged the dedication of railway workers who continue to serve under challenging conditions and play a key role in system restoration.

Appreciating the operational continuity on the Karachi–Rohri track despite its deteriorated condition, the minister stated that comprehensive reforms were being introduced in mechanical, braking and locomotive systems. He said a new maintenance regime was being introduced to address longstanding issues related to delayed locomotive upkeep.

Mr Abbasi stated that the railway upgradation programme was targeted for completion by December 2026, while major infrastructure initiatives were expected to commence in the first week of September.

He said progress was underway on a railway infrastructure project worth approximately $2 billion, and work was being accelerated to reduce travel time between Lahore and Karachi by five hours.

He added that track upgradation in the Lahore Division was progressing at an estimated cost of Rs250 billion. Additionally, a plan to introduce DMU trains on nine routes is being advanced in collaboration with the Punjab government. Partnerships with provincial governments through joint venture models are also being expanded to strengthen railway development.

The minister appreciated Punjab Chef Minister Maryam Nawaz in accelerating railway projects, and announced that, in collaboration with the Sindh government, the upgradation of Rohri junction will begin soon, aiming to modernide the historic facility. He said special measures were being taken to revive the freight and cargo sector.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026