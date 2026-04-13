Iran official warns of ‘untapped leverage’ to counter US naval blockade

Mohsen Rezaee, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, has said that the US plan for a naval blockade against Iran is “doomed to failure”, according to Al Jazeera.

“Just as America suffered a historic defeat against Iran in opening the Strait of Hormuz, it is also doomed to defeat in a naval blockade,” he is quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB.

Rezaee warned that Iran’s armed forces “will not allow America to do so” and that Iran has “great untapped leverage to counter it”.

“Iran is not a place to be surrounded by tweets and imaginary plans,” he added.