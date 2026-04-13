Hezbollah claims attacks on 43 Israeli positions yesterday

Hezbollah says it carried out 43 attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel yesterday, including with rockets and drones, Al Jazeera reports.

These included Israeli troops in and around the towns of Khiam, Biyyada, Bint Jbeil, Taybeh, and Shama in southern Lebanon, and Israeli positions in the Israeli towns of Kiryat Shmnoa, Margaliot, Avivim, Metula and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

It also says it targeted several Israeli barracks and bases, including at Al-Aliqah, Beit Hillel, Mount Neria, Filon, Yiftah and Dishon.