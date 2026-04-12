Islamabad Talks laid foundation for diplomatic process, can create sustainable framework: Iran’s ambassador

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, says the Islamabad Talks laid the foundation for a diplomatic process that, if trust and will are strengthened, can create a sustainable framework for the interests of all parties.

In a social post on X, Moghadam says that the Islamabad Talks are “not an event but a process.”

He also expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their “initiative of goodwill and good office for the talks”.

“With the tireless efforts of all sectors in Pakistan, including the government, army, police and security forces to facilitate and manage the talks, talks were held in a dignified and befitting atmosphere for the guests in a calm, orderly and secure environment with equal logistic opportunities for both sides,” he states.

“The Iranian high ranking negotiating team, with dignity, self-confidence and faith in Allah Almighty and attention to the concerns of the people, pursued dignified talks for the great Iranian nation to ensure and secure the national interests and legitimate rights of the people.”