Iran parliament speaker says country ‘will not bow to any threats’: local media

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, says that his country will not give in to threats after US President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“If they fight, we will fight, and if they come forward with logic, we will deal with logic. We will not bow to any threats, let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson,” Ghalibaf tells reporters after returning to Tehran from Islamabad, several Iranian news agencies reported.