Diplomacy channel open between US and Iran despite outstanding differences: former Iranian official

Seyed Hossein Mousavian, who served on Iran’s nuclear diplomacy team in past negotiations, says that talks in Pakistan mean the “channel for diplomacy is open” between the US and Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“No one expected a big deal in Pakistan after 40 days of war,” he says.

“Nevertheless, it was high-level direct negotiations, and they can continue to resolve the two remaining issues.”

Mousavian says what remained to be settled was freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear enrichment.

“I believe there is a solution for both,” he said.