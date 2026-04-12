E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Turkish FM commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and US: FO

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

In a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue between Iran and US, the Foreign Office says.

In a statement, the FO says that FM Dar spoken to Fidan on Sunday evening, sharing developments regarding the Islamabad Talks and stressing the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments.

According to the FO, FM Fidan commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue between Iran and US.

“Both reaffirmed their support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at sustaining dialogue and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

FM Fidan also extended the invitation to FM Dar for the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum later this month, the FO said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe