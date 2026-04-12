Turkish FM commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and US: FO

In a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue between Iran and US, the Foreign Office says.

In a statement, the FO says that FM Dar spoken to Fidan on Sunday evening, sharing developments regarding the Islamabad Talks and stressing the importance of all parties adhering to their ceasefire commitments.

According to the FO, FM Fidan commends Pakistan’s role in facilitating the dialogue between Iran and US.

“Both reaffirmed their support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at sustaining dialogue and promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

FM Fidan also extended the invitation to FM Dar for the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum later this month, the FO said.