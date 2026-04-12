One incident could lead to yet another round of active war, says analyst Zahid Hussain

Analyst Zahid Hussain says that one incident could lead to yet another round of active war between Iran and the United States.

In an interview with Reuters, he says, referring to recent US-Iran talks in Islamabad, that “one could not have expected that 47 years of bitter rivalry will end in 24 hours”.

“They have not closed doors for future negotiations, that’s a good thing,” he states.

“I don’t think that the fighting will start soon, and the indication is that the US will continue to put pressure on Iran.”

“One incident could lead to yet another round of active war,” he warns.