E-Paper | July 18, 2026

FM Dar reiterates need for continued dialogue in call with his Egyptian counterpart: FO

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace in a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian foreign minister, the Foreign Office says.

In a statement, the FO says, FM Dar spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty today, adding that he briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the Islamabad Talks and Pakistan’s continued efforts in facilitating engagement between the parties.

“He emphasised that it is imperative for all the parties to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire,” the FO states.

FM Dar also reiterated the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace and stability in the region and beyond, the FO concludes.

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