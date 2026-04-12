Interior minister lauds security forces for “outstanding arrangements” during Islamabad talks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Punjab Rangers, and the Federal Constabulary for their “outstanding arrangements” during the Islamabad talks, a statement says.

‎He commended the excellent arrangements made during the Islamabad negotiations and also appreciated the exceptional performance of the Punjab Police, Islamabad Police, Islamabad administration, Capital Development Authority, and Motorway Police, the statement says.

“He stated that the entire team worked in complete unity and carried out their duties in a highly exemplary manner, which is commendable.”

‎According to the statement, Naqvi further says that he congratulates every officer and personnel for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for the distinguished guests. “By the grace of Almighty Allah and effective coordination among government institutions, the best possible arrangements were ensured,” the statement quotes him as saying.

“The heads of all relevant institutions worked day and night and successfully accomplished a challenging task in an excellent manner,” Naqvi says, adding that the success of the entire team is a moment of pride for all.