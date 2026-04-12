Iran Guards threaten to trap enemies in ‘deadly vortex’ of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said Iranian security forces have the Strait of Hormuz key shipping bottleneck under full control, warning that enemies would be trapped in its “deadly vortex” in case of any miscalculation, reports AFP.

“All traffic … is under the full control of the armed forces,” the Guards naval command said in a Persian language post on X after President Donald Trump ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait.

“The enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move,” it added, posting a video showing vessels in crosshairs.