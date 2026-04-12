E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Australia PM to travel to Malaysia, Brunei for fuel talks

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Brunei and Malaysia to discuss energy and food security, his office said on Sunday, continuing regional efforts to shore up fuel supplies for a nation reliant on imports, reports AFP.

Albanese will travel to Brunei and Kuala Lumpur from April 14 to 17 to meet with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his office said in a statement.

Australia is one of the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), but is largely reliant on Asia for fuel and the fertiliser needed for farmers to produce food crops.

Malaysia is Australia’s third-largest source of refined fuel, while Australia supplies 95 per cent of Malaysia’s imported LNG.

Brunei and Malaysia are also significant suppliers of fertiliser to Australia.

“We are taking every step to reinforce relationships and engage with key partners to keep our fuel supply flowing,” Albanese said in a statement.

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