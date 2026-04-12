Islamabad Police warns of traffic disruption due to movement of foreign delegations

Islamabad Police, in a traffic advisory, said the movement of foreign delegations in the capital was continuing. It said traffic would be intermittently suspended on Club Road, Margalla Road and Express Highway due to security arrangements, while all routes leading to the Red Zone remained closed.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during diversions. The police also advised the public to follow its WhatsApp channel for real-time traffic updates, adding that guidance could also be obtained from its official social media pages.