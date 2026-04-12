E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Islamabad Police warns of traffic disruption due to movement of foreign delegations

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Islamabad Police, in a traffic advisory, said the movement of foreign delegations in the capital was continuing. It said traffic would be intermittently suspended on Club Road, Margalla Road and Express Highway due to security arrangements, while all routes leading to the Red Zone remained closed.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, exercise patience and cooperate with law enforcement agencies during diversions. The police also advised the public to follow its WhatsApp channel for real-time traffic updates, adding that guidance could also be obtained from its official social media pages.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe