Pakistan has emerged as a ‘credible peace negotiator’, says Punjab senior minister

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan has emerged as a “credible peace negotiator” in the global arena in the aftermath of the Islamabad Talks.

In a post on X, Aurganzeb appreciated the role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in the talks.

“The Islamabad talks stand as a defining and historic moment etched in history,” she said, adding that the talks and the arrangements made for the talks showcased “Pakistan’s hospitality, exceptional professionalism, and global standing”.