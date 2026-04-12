E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Iran aims to restore majority of refining capability within 2 months: oil ministry official

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Iran expects to restore most damaged refining and distribution facilities to 70-80 per cent of their pre-attack capacity within one to two months, a senior oil official said, as authorities work to recover from a wave of strikes on energy infrastructure, Reuters reports.

Deputy Minister of Oil Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar told the Student News Network that repair work had begun and that part of the Lavan refinery is expected to resume operations within about 10 days, with other units coming back online gradually.

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