E-Paper | July 18, 2026

UK minister says ‘disappointing’ no breakthrough in Iran war talks

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UK government minister Wes Streeting has said it was “disappointing” that negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad had stalled.

“It’s obviously disappointing that we haven’t yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one,” Streeting told Sky News.

“As ever in diplomacy, you’re failing, until you succeed. So while these talks may not have ended in success, [it] doesn’t mean there isn’t merit in continuing to try,” the health minister added.

Wes Streeting arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain on June 11, 2025. — Reuters/File
Wes Streeting arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain on June 11, 2025. — Reuters/File
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