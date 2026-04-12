UK minister says ‘disappointing’ no breakthrough in Iran war talks

UK government minister Wes Streeting has said it was “disappointing” that negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad had stalled.

“It’s obviously disappointing that we haven’t yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one,” Streeting told Sky News.

“As ever in diplomacy, you’re failing, until you succeed. So while these talks may not have ended in success, [it] doesn’t mean there isn’t merit in continuing to try,” the health minister added.