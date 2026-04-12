E-Paper | July 18, 2026

US-Israeli attacks have killed and wounded 144 healthcare workers in Iran

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Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran’s emergency department, has told Mehr news agency that the US-Israeli attacks have inflicted heavy damage to the health sector, with 118 healthcare workers wounded and 26 killed, according to Al Jazeera.

The number included “78 emergency of our colleagues who were in the field”, he was quoted as saying.

More than 400 medical units were damaged, along with 57 emergency bases and 47 ambulances, plus two air ambulance helicopters and a sea ambulance.

“The situation of our colleagues in hospitals is worrying,” he added.

People walk past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building in Tehran, Iran on April 11, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
People walk past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building in Tehran, Iran on April 11, 2026. — WANA via Reuters
Iran Israel War

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