US-Israeli attacks have killed and wounded 144 healthcare workers in Iran

Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran’s emergency department, has told Mehr news agency that the US-Israeli attacks have inflicted heavy damage to the health sector, with 118 healthcare workers wounded and 26 killed, according to Al Jazeera.

The number included “78 emergency of our colleagues who were in the field”, he was quoted as saying.

More than 400 medical units were damaged, along with 57 emergency bases and 47 ambulances, plus two air ambulance helicopters and a sea ambulance.

“The situation of our colleagues in hospitals is worrying,” he added.