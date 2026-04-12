UN global shipping watchdog rejects Iran’s bid to charge tolls on strait transit

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Domingez in an interview with Al Jazeera termed Iran’s bid to charge ships a toll to cross the Strait of Hormuz ‘illegal’ and ‘against international law’, calling on the international community to reject such a demand.

Iranian authorities are demanding the right to impose tolls on vessels transiting the strait after

“I will call for anyone not to actually follow and use these kind of services because that’s a precedent that it would be very detrimental for global shipping,” Dominguez said.