Iran, US ‘reached understanding’ on number of issues, says Iran’s MOFA spokesperson

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, told Iranian media that Iran and the US have “reached an understanding on a number of issues”, Al Jazeera reported.

He highlighted “differences of opinion on 2-3 important” matters.

“These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said. “No one expected that either.”