E-Paper | July 18, 2026

UN chiefs demand end to impunity for int’l law violations in Middle East

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

UN agency chiefs have demanded an end to impunity for widespread international law violations in the Middle East, as casualties pile up six weeks into the war unleashed by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a joint statement, the heads of multiple United Nations agencies said they were “alarmed by the sustained violations of the rules of war and international humanitarian law” in the region.

“Even wars have rules, and these rules must be respected,” the statement from the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee said.

“In just the last month across the Middle East, thousands of civilians have been killed and injured. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, many multiple times,” it said.

Read more here.

Members of a Red Crescent rescue team hold a doll, at the site of a building that was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on March 17, 2026. — Reuters
Members of a Red Crescent rescue team hold a doll, at the site of a building that was damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on March 17, 2026. — Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe